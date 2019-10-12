Allen (neck) did not practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Allen's has trended down each day this week, going from full to limited to no participation in three consecutive days. As such, the defensive end's status could come down to a game-time decision. If Allen sits out, Jonathan Bullard is in line to take over his starting role for the Cardinals.

