Allen recorded two tackles, one sack and one pass defended in Sunday's 25-25 loss to the Chargers.

Allen remained a steady presence along the Arizona defensive line and has played fewer than 75 percent of snaps in only one game on the campaign. His primary impact in Week 12 came when he brought down Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter for a three-yard loss early in the fourth quarter, helping to force a punt. Allen has 4.5 sacks on the season, 2.5 of which have come in his last four games.