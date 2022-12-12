Allen (illness) will be active for the Cardinals' Week 14 matchup with the Patriots on Monday Night Football, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.

Allen was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness, but it now appears as if the defensive end will be ready to go for Monday's contest. The 25-year-old has produced 45 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, while also deflecting seven passes over 12 games this season.