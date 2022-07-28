Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Allen is ready to handle a full workload again after recovering from ankle surgery undergone in January, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kingsbury added that Allen is running well, but that the defensive end may be utilized in different ways this preseason to ensure he remains healthy. The 24-year-old collected 48 tackles and four sacks over 15 games last year, and he figures to reprise a significant role on Arizona's defensive line this coming season.