Allen (hand) will not suit up for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Allen will now miss his third game in a row due to a left-hand injury sustained against New England in Week 14. The 25-year-old defensive end also underwent surgery for this issue Dec. 14, and, with the Cardinals already eliminated from playoff contention, it's unclear if he'll return for the regular-season finale against San Francisco on Sunday, Jan. 8. With Allen still sidelined, expect Jonathan Ledbetter to once again step up into a starting role opposite J.J. Watt.