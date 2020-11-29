site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-zach-allen-returns-from-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Zach Allen: Returns from IR
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
at
10:12 am ET 1 min read
Allen (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
The 23-year-old landed on injured reserve with the ankle injury in late October, but he's back on the active roster in time for Week 12. Allen totaled 11 tackles and one sack in seven games before suffering the injury.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/27/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/26/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
06/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/13/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/08/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read