Allen (neck) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Allen suffered the injury in the team's Week 4 loss to Seattle, and was forced to miss last week with the injury. As evidenced by this news, the rookie appears to be ready for Sunday's game against Atlanta. Once officially announced active, expect Allen to resume his usual starting role as one of the team's defensive ends.

