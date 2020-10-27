The Cardinals placed Allen (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The Cardinals believe Allen has a chance to return after a minimum three-week stint on IR, which would mean he could play Week 11 against the Seahawks -- a Thursday night contest. The 2019 third-round pick has started two games this year and maintains a consistent role on the team's defense, but until he returns to action, Leki Fotu, Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Angelo Blackson should handle expanded roles.