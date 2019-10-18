Play

Allen (neck) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Allen will miss his third straight game after suffering the neck injury Week 4 against the Seahawks. The 22-year-old didn't practice again this week so his status for Week 8 also remains murky.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories