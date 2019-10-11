Allen (neck) was limited at Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Allen was able to practice in full Wednesday, making his limitation Thursday concerning. It is unclear what the reasoning for the downward trend is, but Allen's Friday practice designation will likely be a good indication of his Week 6 availability. Jonathan Bullard is in line to take over for Allen at defensive end if he is unable to suit up.

