Allen (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The rookie third-round pick hurt his neck in last week's game versus the Seahawks, and he was unable to practice all week. It's still unsettled how serious this injury is, but Allen now will shift his focus to getting healthy for Week 6's game versus the Falcons.

