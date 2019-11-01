Cardinals' Zach Brown: Lands in desert
The Cardinals signed Brown to a contract on Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Brown was released by the Eagles on Oct. 14, and he now joins Arizona's active roster following the decision to cut Alfred Morris. The veteran linebacker appeared in six games with Philadelphia this season, recording 31 tackles (17 solo) and two defended passes. He stands to bolster the Cardinals' inside linebacker corps.
