The Cardinals placed Carter (knee) on injured reserve Sunday with a designation to return, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Carter will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season due to a knee injury he sustained in training camp practice in early August. With rookie fourth-rounder Kaleb Proctor (knee) out for the entire season, Andrew Billings, L.J. Collier and Keveion'ta Spears will serve as the Cardinals' rotational defensive tackles behind Roy Lopez and Walter Nolen for as long as Carter is sidelined.