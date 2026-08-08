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Cardinals' Zach Carter: Nursing knee injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters Friday that Carter is dealing with a knee injury and that it "doesn't look great," Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

That's not good news for Carter, who entered training camp looking to earn himself a regular, rotational role at defensive tackle behind Roy Lopez and Walter Nolen. Carter will undergo further tests to determine the severity of his injury, and it wouldn't be surprising if he was ruled out for the Cardinals' preseason opener against the Raiders on Thursday.

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