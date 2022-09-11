Ertz (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ertz was sidelined for the entire preseason due to a calf injury sustained in practice on Aug. 4. He proceeded to return to the field this week, fitting in a pair of limited sessions around an absence Thursday. The activity was enough for the Cardinals to clear Ertz for Week 1 action, when he'll serve as the team's top pass-catching tight end. In 12 games (including playoffs) with Arizona following his trade from Philadelphia last season, he put together a 59-595-3 line on 85 targets.