Ertz recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks.

Ertz tied for the team lead in targets with Rondale Moore, though that was skewed by the early exit of Marquise Brown (ankle). Regardless of the reason, Ertz has now seen double-digit targets in consecutive games -- and for the fourth time in six games. He made more of his opportunity against the Seahawks, with much of his production coming on a 32-yard reception late in the third quarter. Though this was an encouraging performance, target distribution in Arizona could change significantly as DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) is due back in Week 7 against the Saints.