Ertz (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Washington, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ertz has made a speedy recovery from the ACL and MCL injuries that he suffered Week 10 last season. Making an appearance Week 1 of the current campaign was the goal all along, which was made possible by him coming off the active/PUP list Aug. 15 and logging limited practices Wednesday through Friday this week. The potential exists for Ertz to be eased into action, especially due to the presence of second-year tight end Trey McBride. Since joining the Cardinals in October 2021, Ertz has gathered in 103 of 150 targets for 980 yards and seven touchdowns in 21 contests.