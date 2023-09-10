Ertz (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Washington, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ertz has made a speedy recovery from the ACL and MCL injuries that he suffered Week 10 last season. Making an appearance Week 1 of the current campaign was the goal all along, which was made possible by him coming off the active/PUP list Aug. 15 and logging limited practices Wednesday through Friday this week. The potential exists for Ertz to be eased into action, especially due to the presence of second-year tight end Trey McBride. Since joining the Cardinals in October 2021, Ertz has gathered in 103 of 150 targets for 980 yards and seven touchdowns in 21 contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Should be available Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Questionable to face Washington•
-
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Practicing again Friday•
-
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Still limited Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: No lock to play Week 1•