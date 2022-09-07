Ertz (calf) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Ertz missed the entire preseason slate due to a calf issue, sitting out all practices since Aug. 4. Just more than one month later, the 10th-year tight end may be putting himself in a position to play Sunday in Chicago after being termed "day-to-day" by coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. If Ertz is limited or unable to suit up this weekend, Trey McBride and Maxx Williams (knee) are next up for reps at tight end.