Ertz caught six of eight targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Giants.

The veteran tight end was once again one of Joshua Dobbs' most reliable options, tying Marquise Brown for the Cardinals' lead in receptions and tying rookie Michael Wilson for the team lead in receiving yards. While it's very early in the 2023 season, Ertz is on pace for his second career 100-catch campaign heading into a Week 3 clash with a Cowboys defense that just allowed the Jets' Tyler Conklin to post a 5-50-0 line on six targets.