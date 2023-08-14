Ertz (knee) has been cleared to practice and is expected to be ready for Week 1, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.

Ertz is still on the PUP list and hasn't resumed practicing, but the Cardinals apparently expect him to be ready for the start of the regular season after suffering ACL and MCL tears Week 10 last year. Once he's ready, the team will need to figure out how to divide TE reps between the 32-year-old and his 23-year-old teammate Trey McBride, who was drafted in the second round last year and averaged 4.0 catches for 43.8 yards per game over the final five weeks of the season.