Coach Kliff Klingsbury said it will "be close" when he was asked about Ertz (calf) suiting up for Week 1, Tyler Drake of 98.7 Arizona Sports reports.

Kingsbury said the same thing about three others players that have been injured this summer, including WR Rondale Moore (undisclosed). The coach doesn't want to give out injury information this close to the season, but we should know more about Ertz when the Cardinals release official injury reports next week ahead of their season opener against Kansas City.