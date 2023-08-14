Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Ertz (knee) will be activated from the active/PUP list this week, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ertz isn't yet ready to officially come off the PUP list, but such a transaction should come soon. The veteran tight end is working his way back from left ACL and MCL tears Week 10 last year, so once back at practice he will likely be eased back in. Once Ertz is back to full health, he and second-year pro Trey McBride figure to divvy up snaps atop the depth chart. The Cardinals invested a second-round pick in McBride and have incentive to develop him as a future starter at the tight end position, so it's possible the 32-year-old Ertz could see his role decline slightly even when back to full form.