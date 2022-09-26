Ertz caught six of 10 targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Rams.

Three different Cardinals saw double-digit targets as Kyler Murray set new career highs in attempts and completions, but Ertz was by far the least productive of the trio. His day would have looked a lot better had he been able to haul in a five-yard TD pass from Murray just before halftime, but the ball glanced off his hands. Ertz's 25 targets through three games is second among all tight ends behind Mark Andrews, which should at least give him a solid fantasy floor heading into a Week 4 clash with the Panthers.