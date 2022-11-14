Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't have an update on Ertz's (knee) status after Sunday's 27-17 win over the Rams, and the tight end was seen wearing a knee brace in the locker room, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ertz didn't return to the game after being carted to the locker room in the first quarter. He'll have one extra day to heal up since the Cardinals don't play until MNF against the 49ers in Week 11, but it's unclear if the veteran tight end's currently viewed as day-to-day, week-to-week or worse. If Ertz misses additional time, rookie second-round pick Trey McBride would ascend to the top of Arizona's tight end depth chart.