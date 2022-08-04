Ertz was forced out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Until the Cardinals provide an update on the severity of Ertz's calf issue, we'll consider him day-to-day. When healthy, the 31-year-old is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option in a tight end corps that also includes Trey McBride, Maxx Williams (knee) and Stephen Anderson.
