Ertz brought in four of five targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 34-26 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The veteran tight end was a distant third in receiving yards while working in his usual shorter-area role, but he paid dividends for fantasy managers with an eight-yard scoring grab early in the third quarter. Ertz's trip to the end zone was his first in the last four games, and he'll look to follow it up in a Week 9 divisional showdown against the Seahawks.