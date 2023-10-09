Ertz caught two of four targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Bengals.

The yardage total was the lowest of Arizona's three tight ends -- Geoff Swaim caught two passes for 22 yards and Trey McBride caught two for 17 -- but Ertz was the only one of the trio to get into the end zone, snatching a four-yard TD pass from Joshua Dobbs in the second quarter. It's the veteran's first touchdown of the season, and while the split in targets among the position group isn't encouraging for the fantasy value of any of them, there could be opportunities for more than one Cardinals TE to make a splash in Week 6 against a Rams defense that just gave up an 8-117-1 line to the Eagles' Dallas Goedert.