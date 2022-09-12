Ertz caught two of four targets for 14 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion in Sunday's 44-21 loss to Kansas City.

The Cardinals' passing game didn't get going until the second half, when the game was well out of hand, and Ertz made both his trips to the end zone in the fourth quarter. The tight end caught 56 passes for 574 yards and three TDs in 11 games after joining Arizona in a trade last season, and with DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Rondale Moore (hamstring) both sidelined to begin the 2022 campaign, Ertz figures to be one of Kyler Murray's top targets in the early going.