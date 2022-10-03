Ertz caught all six of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Panthers.

The tight end didn't see the double-digit target volume he'd receiver the last two games, but Ertz was productive with the looks he did get, with his two-yard TD grab in the third quarter kicking off a second-half comeback for the Cardinals and giving him his second touchdown of the season. He could be poised for a revenge game in Week 5 as Arizona attempts to hand his former Philadelphia club its first loss of the year.