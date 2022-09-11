Ertz (calf) is expected to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Chiefs barring any pre-game setbacks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Arizona officially listed Ertz as questionable for Week 1, but it appears that the veteran tight end has made enough progress in his recovery from a lingering calf issue to be trending in the right direction. It will certainly be positive news for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense if Ertz is given the green light, especially with Rondale Moore (hamstring) and DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) out of action, but a final word on his status may come down to the wire.