Ertz (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Ertz's 2022 season came to an early end in Week 10, when he sustained damage to the ACL and MCL in his left knee and ultimately required surgery last November. He always expressed a clear goal to be ready for Week 1 of the coming campaign, and after spending the first two and a half weeks of training camp on the active/PUP list, he was cleared to practice Aug. 14. Ertz has yet to achieve that ever elusive full participation in practice, but he'll have two more opportunities to do so before Sunday's road matchup with the Commanders.