Arizona head coach Kliff Klingsbury said it will "be close" when he was asked about Ertz's (calf) chances of suiting up Week 1 against the Chiefs, Tyler Drake of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports reports.

Kingsbury said the same thing about three other players that have been injured this summer, including wide receiver Rondale Moore (undisclosed). The coach doesn't want to give out injury information this close to the season, but more should be known about Ertz when the Cardinals release official injury reports next week ahead of their season opener.