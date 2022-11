Ertz (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks but his ACL appears to be intact, though an MRI on Monday will determine the extent of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't have an immediate update on Ertz's injury after the game, but it appears Ertz will likely sit out multiple games after hurting his knee in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-17 win over the Rams. Trey McBride will start at tight end while Ertz is sidelined.