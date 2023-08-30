Ertz (knee) expressed uncertainty about his availability for the start of the season asked Wednesday about his chances of playing in Arizona's Week 1 game at Washington, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ertz came off the active/PUP list Aug. 15 but didn't manage to suit up for any of Arizona's preseason matchups. The veteran tight end suffered ACL and MCL tears in his left knee Week 10 last season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he gets off to a slow start when the regular season kicks off. If the Cardinals expect him to miss up to a month, the team could consider placing him on injured reserve to start the season. Second-year pro Trey McBride stands to handle an increased role until Ertz is ready to handle a normal workload.