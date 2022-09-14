Ertz (calf) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The Cardinals continue to exercise caution with Ertz, who has been tending to a calf issue since Aug. 4. He was able to suit up Week 1 against the Chiefs, playing 39 of 65 (60 percent) of Arizona's offensive snaps en route to two catches (on four targets) for 14 yards and one touchdown. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told Weinfuss earlier Wednesday that he believes Ertz will be able to practice in full Thursday, which would mark his first uncapped session of the campaign. In any case, Ertz appears as if his status for Week 2 isn't in question, something the team may confirm as soon as the release of Friday's injury report.