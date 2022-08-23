Ertz (calf) didn't suit up for Sunday's preseason loss to the Ravens.
Ertz has been tending to a calf injury since an Aug. 4 practice. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports 98.7 on Aug. 12 that the tight end was progressing in his recovery, but Ertz has yet to play during exhibition season, partly due to his health, and partly due to the fact his wife gave birth to a child in the meantime. It's unknown if Ertz will be able to play Saturday in Tennessee, but if he's held out -- like the vast majority of the Cardinals' top skill-position players have this preseason -- he'll set his sights on being available for a Week 1 matchup with the Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 11.
