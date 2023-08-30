Ertz said "I don't think it's certain by any means" when asked Wednesday about his chances of playing Week 1 at Washington, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ertz came off the active/PUP list mid-August but didn't manage to suit up for any of Arizona's preseason matchups. The veteran tight end suffered ACL and MCL tears in his left knee Week 10 last season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he gets off to a slow start when the 2023 regular season kicks off. If the Cardinals expect him to miss up to a month, the team could consider placing him on IR to start the year. Second-year pro Trey McBride stands to handle an increased role until such time as Ertz is back to full strength.