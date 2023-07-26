Ertz (knee) is on the active/PUP list to start training camp.

The 32-year-old tight end is coming back from late-November surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his left knee. Even if Ertz makes it back for the start of the season, he may end up in a smaller role than what he's accustomed to, as the Cardinals presumably want to give 2022 second-round pick Trey McBride at least a decent chunk of snaps and targets at tight end. Ertz can be activated from PUP to practice at any time this summer, and he can still attend meetings and work out at the team facility while he's ineligible for practice.