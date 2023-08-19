Ertz (knee) isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Chiefs, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
This comes as no surprise less than a week removed from the Cardinals activating Ertz from the active/PUP list. He kicked off training camp on that list due to his recovery from ACL and MCL tears in his left knee that occurred Week 10 of last season. In the end, Arizona may be aiming for Ertz to be ready to go for a Week 1 road matchup with the Commanders, meaning exhibition action may not be in the cards.
