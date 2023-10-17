Ertz had two catches (on five targets) for 22 yards during Sunday's 26-9 defeat to the Rams.

Through the first five games of the season, Ertz easily paced Cardinals tight ends in terms of offensive snaps, but he played second fiddle in that regard to second-year pro Trey McBride in Week 6 (35-44). McBride also outproduced Ertz on the same number of targets on his way to a 4-62-0 line. It's unclear if the flip in scripts is a sign of things to come for the duo, but Ertz now has surpassed 25 receiving yards just two times on the campaign.