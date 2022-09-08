Ertz (calf) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After logging a limited session Wednesday, Ertz seemingly has taken a step back as he continues his recovery from the calf issue that sidelined him starting Aug. 4. Due to his veteran status, though, Thursday's absence could be maintenance-related or a veteran day off, so his listing on Friday's practice report will be notable as the Cardinals prepare for Sunday's season opener versus the Chiefs. If Ertz ends up being limited or inactive this weekend, rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Maxx Williams will serve as Arizona's primary tight ends.