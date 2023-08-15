The Cardinals reinstated Ertz (knee) from the active/PUP list Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Reports of Ertz coming off the PUP list began swirling on Monday, and the transaction is now official. The veteran tight end may still have some hurdles left in his recovery from left ACL and MCL tears sustained Week 10 last year, but his activation is nonetheless encouraging. Ertz has two more opportunities to suit up for preseason action ahead of Sept. 10's season-opener in Washington, but it remains to be seen whether he's yet ready for game action. Once back to full form, Ertz and Trey McBride figure to work atop Arizona's tight end depth chart.