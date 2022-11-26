The Cardinals placed Ertz (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

This move was inevitable after coach Kliff Kingsbury announced on Nov. 16 that Ertz was slated for season-ending surgery for the knee injury he suffered Week 10. But the Cardinals waited until Marquise Brown (foot) was healthy enough to be activated from IR, which came to pass Saturday. With Ertz sidelined, Arizona will turn to Trey McBride as the team's top tight end, with Stephen Anderson and practice-squad member Maxx Williams the other options at the position.