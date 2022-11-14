Ertz (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It was initially reported that Ertz had avoided a season-ending injury but would still be sidelined for multiple weeks, but it appears an MRI on Monday revealed significant damage to his knee. The veteran tight end will end the 2022 campaign with 47 receptions on 69 targets for 406 yards and four scores. In his absence, Trey McBride will likely operate as the starter, but Stephen Anderson could also see an increased offensive role moving forward.