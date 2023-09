Ertz (knee) is practicing Friday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Coming off ACL surgery, Ertz has been limited in practice all week, and it remains unclear if the Cardinals are going to clear him to play Week 1 against the Commanders after he sat out most of training camp and the entire preseason. Trey McBride would benefit if Ertz sits and likely be close to an every-down player.