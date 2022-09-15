Ertz (calf) practiced in full Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ertz's DNP on Wednesday may have been a mere rest day after playing 60 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps in a Week 1 loss to the Chiefs. He intimated as much Thursday, telling Drake, "I feel great now. The calf, God willing, is behind me, so (I'm) really just focused on being the best I can be on Sunday and find a way to win." Assuming he's over his calf injury, Ertz will look to increase his involvement in the passing game Week 2 after a 2-14-1 performance on four targets in the opener.