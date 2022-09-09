Ertz (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ertz sandwiched limited sessions around Thursday's DNP this week due to the calf injury that forced him out of practice on Aug. 4. He missed the entire preseason slate as a result of the issue, but the Cardinals' decision to rest all of their top skill-position talent likely meant he wouldn't have seen action anyway. While Ertz seems to be trending toward active status Sunday, the team is expected to have a better bearing on how much action he'll be able to handle, if any, as of Saturday, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.