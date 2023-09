Ertz (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Coach Jonathan Gannon suggested Friday morning that he wasn't sure about Ertz's availability, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's active, Ertz likely will share snaps and targets with 2022 second-round pick Trey McBride, whose fantasy value partially depends on how his 32-year-old teammate performs after suffering an ACL tear last year.