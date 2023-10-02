Ertz finished with six receptions on 10 targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 35-16 loss to San Francisco.

Ertz returned to form after last week's two-catch dud, recording six catches for the third time through four games to start the season. The usually sure-handed tight end could have scored his first touchdown of 2023 had he not let a well-placed pass from quarterback Joshua Dobbs slip through his hands in the end zone Sunday. Ertz will look to correct his mistake and hit pay dirt when the Cardinals face the Bengals next Sunday.