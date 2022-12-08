Ertz disclosed Thursday that the season-ending surgery he underwent in late November addressed ACL and MCL damage in his left knee, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Based on the recovery timeline typically associated with ACL surgeries, Ertz won't be available for the Cardinals' offseason program this spring, and the fact that his procedure also required an MCL repair adds another complication as he embarks on what will likely be an arduous rehab process. For his part, Ertz said that he's hopeful that he'll be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2023 season, but even if he endures no setbacks in the rehab process, he seems unlikely to be fully cleared for the start of training camp in late July. The Cardinals will turn to rookie second-round pick Trey McBride to serve as their top tight end for the rest of the current season, and perhaps in the early stages of the 2023 campaign, too.